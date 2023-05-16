Just about everything went wrong for the Denver Broncos in 2022, and they have been situated in the basement of the AFC West since the retirement of Peyton Manning. The Broncos had themselves a rather busy offseason.

It included some major free agent signings for positions of need, as well as acquiring head coach Sean Payton via a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Will the changes be enough to help get the team back on track?

Let’s take a look at the Broncos’ starting lineup heading into the offseason program.

Denver Broncos depth chart

Backfield

QB: Russell Wilson

No surprise here. The Broncos are investing far too much money into Wilson for him not to be the starting quarterback. It should be mentioned, however, that if Wilson does not perform in 2023, there is a good chance the Broncos cut their losses and part ways with the quarterback.

RB: Javonte Williams

Williams is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in 2022. The Broncos will likely slowly mix Williams back into the fold by also running with Samaje Perine. Ultimately, the Broncos’ run game will likely be a ‘run by committee’ approach.

Receivers

WR1: Jerry Jeudy

WR2: Courtland Sutton

WR3: Tim Patrick

Patrick missed the entirety of the 2022 season due to injury. Over the past few seasons, Patrick has been a pleasantly productive receiver for the Broncos. His return will likely significantly boost the offense.

TE: Greg Dulcich

The second-year tight end showed flashes of greatness in his first season in the league. Dulcich will likely find himself as the starting tight end in 2023. His teammate Albert Okwuegbunam has been up and down in productivity, and has yet to perform at a level to be confidently named a starter.

Offensive Line

LT: Garett Bolles

Bolles suffered a broken leg during the 2022 season. He has also been up and down in terms of his performance, and the Broncos’ offensive line has been a huge weakness for the team for consecutive seasons. Don’t be surprised if Bolles gets demoted during a complete offensive line reshuffle.

LG: Ben Powers

C: Lloyd Cushenberry

Cushenberry has also been struggling with his performance, and there is a chance he loses his job during training camp or preseason to a recent draft pick or undrafted free agent. If he wants to secure his job, he will really need to step up his game.

RG: Quinn Meinerz

RT: Mike McGlinchey

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Broncos signed McGlinchey to a 5-year, $87.5 million contract in the offseason. McGlinchey was obviously signed and handed this large of a contract to be an automatic starter on the offensive line.

Defensive Line

LDE: Matt Henningsen

Left defensive end should be a position to keep an eye on. The Broncos are remarkably thin at the position, and it could end up being a major weak spot during the season.

DT: DJ Jones

DT: Mike Purcell

RDE: Zach Allen

Another big free agent signing by the Broncos in the offseason to fill the void left by DreMont Jones, who departed to join the Seattle Seahawks.

Linebackers

LILB: Alex Singleton

The Broncos leading tackler from the 2022 season will likely find himself in a starting role again. Keep an eye on rookie Drew Sanders though, who has already been turning heads in rookie camp.

RILB: Josey Jewell

ROLB: Randy Gregory

LOLB: Baron Browning

Secondary

CB1: Patrick Surtain II

CB2: Damarri Mathis

This starting cornerback behind Surtain could be subject to change. K’Wuan Williams could make a run for the starting position, as well as rookie Riley Moss.

FS: Justin Simmons

SS: Kareem Jackson

Caden Sterns was the projected starter until veteran safety Jackson recently re-signed with the team. If Jackson finds himself underperforming, expect Sterns to snatch the job up quickly.

Special Teams

K: Brandon McManus

P: Riley Dixon