It sure looks like Russell Wilson will love the Denver Broncos’ hiring of Sean Payton to be their next head coach.

The Broncos pulled the trigger on a deal with Payton on Tuesday, even paying the New Orleans Saints a 2023 first round pick and a 2024 second rounder just to get the right to sign him. Denver is clearly going all out to reverse the fortunes of the team that finished with one of the worst records (5-12) in the NFL in 2022.

While Wilson has yet to officially address Payton’s hiring, his comments earlier in January indicates that he has no problem with it. Perhaps it is even safe to assume that he campaigned for it.

“He’s one of the world’s best, obviously, a guy who has coached a (future) Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees. He’s competitive as can be, he’s a winner and obviously won a Super Bowl, at the highest level. I was able to be around him at the Pro Bowl and just the wizardry that you would have on the field was just magnificent.

“It was just spectacular just being around him and just Alvin Kamara, myself, Michael Thomas. These guys, we were just talking about ball and just how (Payton) saw the game,” Wilson said of Payton on January 9 when asked about the Broncos’ coaching candidates, per The Athletic.

There are definitely huge expectations on Sean Payton, and the pressure is on him to quickly turn things around for the Broncos. Clearly, however, Russell Wilson has faith in his new coach.

It remains to be seen what Payton plans to do with the Broncos and what changes he’ll made, though he did mention his excitement to lead the team and how he loved the football they played in 2022 despite their struggles.