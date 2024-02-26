Just when we thought the Russell Wilson and Denver Broncos drama couldn't get any more confusing, another layer gets added.
Recently, Wilson made an appearance on Brandon Marshall's “I Am Athlete” podcast. During the 84-minute interview, Marshall grilled Wilson about his uncertain future in the NFL. There have been multiple rumors circulating that the Broncos are planning to move on from Wilson after just two seasons. Despite his tumultuous past few seasons, Wilson reiterated his desire to stay in the Mile High City. However, he acknowledged that he may be somewhere else in 2024.
“I've got more fire than ever, honestly, especially over the past two years of what I've gone through,” Wilson said. “Whether it's in Denver or somewhere else, I hope it's in Denver, I hope I get to finish there. I committed there, I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”
During the podcast, Marshall read off the odds of Russell Wilson landing with other teams he was rumored to have been linked to. Among the top teams are the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the Broncos still have decent odds of retaining the veteran QB.
“Well, I'm going to put Denver 1, because I'm there right now, but I think you have to have the ability to compartmentalize that,” Wilson continued. “Listen, it's a business and you've got to be non-emotional about it … and no matter what you control to what you can control. … If it's not [in Denver], though, I've got to go to a place where we can win again.”