Russell Wilson vocal amid uncertain injury status for Broncos vs. Jets in Week 7

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is hoping his Wolverine blood will be able to help him heal in time for their Week 7 showdown against the New York Jets.

Wilson is currently dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries, the latter of which he sustained during their Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. With that said, his status for Week 7 on Sunday remains in limbo.

Nathaniel Hackett will be the one to decide whether Wilson will play or not, so the Broncos QB needs to show his head coach that he is ready for the game before he gets the green light. According to Wilson, though, he is “getting better.”

“Obviously, it happened Monday night, but the good thing is I heal quickly,” Wilson said, per Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know—wolverine blood or whatever.”

Russell Wilson, however, understands that recovering from a hamstring injury usually takes time. It’s not his first time dealing with the injury, and while he admitted it won’t be easy, he is doing all he can to be available for their upcoming game.

“When you play sports long enough—football, basketball, baseball—you’ve had some hamstring [injuries] in your life. But yeah, I’ve dealt with something like this before,” Wilson said.

“If I can go, I’ll go. I’m going to try to do everything I can to be ready.”

The Broncos have struggled early on, dropping to 2-4 on the campaign after three straight losses. The injury absence of Wilson would be massive blow to their hopes of turning things around, but then again, Hackett and the team cannot afford worsening his injury and having him out longer.

For now, the Denver faithful can only hope for the best when it comes to Wilson’s recovery.