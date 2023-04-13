Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Russell Wilson may be happy to have Sean Payton as his coach on the Denver Broncos, but former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson warns that it comes with expectations.

After a horrendous season that saw them finish at the bottom of the AFC West with a 5-12 record, the Broncos went all out in getting Payton to be their next head coach. They even gave up a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick and paid him handsomely in a bid to quickly turn the franchise around.

Many see the move to be beneficial for Wilson, who just didn’t thrive with Nathaniel Hackett at the helm.

However, while there is plenty of excitement with Wilson and Payton pairing, Johnson noted that the pressure is now on Wilson to deliver and show everyone that he’s not washed up contrary to what many think following his failed campaign with the Broncos. He added that knowing Payton, the champion coach won’t hesitate making changes at the quarterback position if things still don’t work in the 2023 season.

“I know Sean [Payton] very well and I can guarantee you that if it don’t go the way he wants it to go … there’s gonna be some major changes and issues at the QB position in 2024,” said Johnson, who has worked with Payton briefly back in 2004 and 2005 when they were with the Dallas Cowboys (via NFL on ESPN).

Sean Payton holds his players to a high standard, and considering his personality, Keyshawn Johnson might just be right when he said that Russell Wilson’s job is not safe. Well, no one’s job is if they don’t live up to expectations.

Wilson really needs to recapture his old form in 2023 for the Broncos to succeed. If not, things could get messy come 2024.