As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News.

Desai interviewed for the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job earlier this offseason. However, he is now focused on joining Sean Payton’s staff in Denver. He comes with a strong recommendation from now Miami Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The pair worked together with the Chicago Bears. Desai is now viewed as a top candidate for the Broncos’ job, due to the connection between Payton and Fangio.

Sean Desai has been an NFL head coach since 2013. He was the defensive quality assistant with the Bears from 2013-2018 before being elevated to safeties coach from 2019-2020. In 2021, he served as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. After Chicago changed their coaching regime, Desai last season as the associate head coach and a defensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks.

In Desai’s one season as Chicago’s DC, the Bears ranked sixth in total defense, allowing 316.7 yards per game. With his past pedigree and the rest of Fangio working for him, Desai has made himself a top candidate for the Broncos.

Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL. After becoming head coach, Sean Payton is now working to ensure he finds the right coach to lead that defense. After backing out of an opportunity with the Vikings, Desai seems committed to Denver. He’ll have to wait to see if Denver is just as committed to him.