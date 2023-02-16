The Denver Broncos are reportedly making an intriguing move for their defensive coordinator position. The Broncos are targeting former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan for the vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport.

If the hiring is made official, Ryan serves as a defensive coordinator for the first time since 2008. And the move has NFL twitter and Broncos fans on both sides of the aisle beside themselves.

On one hand, there are people who are thrilled with the news. They believe a partnership between Ryan and head coach Sean Payton will be huge for the Broncos moving forward.

Sean Payton +Rex Ryan is going to be the best coaches since Kubes and Wades. Need this to happen. https://t.co/pJHdk0dRPx — Jewish enthusiast of psychotherapy🇮🇹 (@azaryajason4) February 16, 2023

The TV takes weren't always great but Rex Ryan knows ball and has been one of the more influential defensive minds https://t.co/seOuIzPVBK — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) February 16, 2023

Rex Ryan to the Broncos?? Oh let's fxcking ride!!! pic.twitter.com/CSbT8kU6AZ — ᴄᴜᴊᴏ.kɴᴏᴡs (@cujoknows) February 16, 2023

This is great news. He's a outstanding Defensive mind — Joshua Wilson (@JoshuaDWilson92) February 16, 2023

Not a great HC but a very solid DC. And especially if Payton wants him I can’t see how any Broncos fan doesn’t like this. — ~ (@markfm18) February 16, 2023

However, the move also has its critics. A section of NFL twitter and Broncos fans who believe the move doesn’t improve the team right now. Some even believe the move feels dated and stuck in the past.

Sean Payton hiring Rex Ryan as his defensive coordinator is hilarious. He hasn't coached in 7 years. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) February 16, 2023

If Denver hires Rex Ryan, I will not know what to expect on the defense. Whether that be schematically or personnel. Not being a DC in the NFL for 15 years, might as well be 30 years — 🄱🄾🄶🄶🄸🄽🅂 (@Mr_Boggins) February 16, 2023

Russell Wilson

Sean Payton

Rex Ryan The Broncos are trying to win the 2013 Super Bowl — Joe O (@JoeFromStCloud) February 16, 2023

Please say sike. I’m begging you. — Brandon Potocki (@PotockiBrandon) February 16, 2023

Ryan hasn’t coached since the Bills fired him in 2016. Before that, the 60-year-old coach spent 2009 to 2014 as the head coach of the New York Jets.

If Ryan lands the Broncos job, he brings defensive playcalling experience. He spent time with the Baltimore Ravens as their defensive coordinator. He also held defensive coordinator positions in college football, namely with Oklahoma and Cincinnati.

A potential Ryan hire has its pros and cons, much like any coaching hire. The former Bills head coach is a great defensive mind, and should help the team’s defense improve based on his track record.

However, he hasn’t coached since 2016. That is a legitimate reason for fans to do a double-take upon seeing the news. Only time will tell if the supporters or critics of this move are correct in the end.