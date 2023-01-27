The Denver Broncos and Sean Payton have had a roller coaster of a relationship this offseason. First Payton was a favorite to land Denver’s coaching job and now he seems to be out of favor with the Broncos. Payton finally spoke out, telling his side of the story and how he feels about the Broncos’ organization.

Payton and the Broncos had an official interview over Denver’s head coaching vacancy. However, it was reported that Payton was souring on the Broncos’ job as he sensed a rift with the team’s ownership. Payton has debunked that report, going on record saying he still admires Denver’s organization.

“Zero truth to this,” Payton tweeted in regard to the original report of his rift with Denver. “We had a great visit and Broncos Ownership was fantastic.”

Payton neither confirmed nor denied whether he is still in the running for the Broncos’ head coach position. He has interviewed with numerous different teams around the league, including the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

Whoever the Broncos bring in will have the opportunity to work with quarterback Russell Wilson and one of the better defenses in the NFL. However, Denver traded what would’ve been a top five pick to the Seahawks and are coming off of a 5-12 record.

Perhaps Sean Payton is the guy to help turn the Broncos’ fortunes around. He spent 15 years as head coach of the New Orleans Saints and led the team to their first Super Bowl in 2009.

The Payton to Broncos rumors haven’t been as hot as when the offseason opened. However, despite what others have reported about it, Payton still seems open to joining Denver.