Earlier this offseason, it appeared as if Sean Payton was the favorite to become the Denver Broncos’ next head coach. But as the process has played out, Payton’s candidacy with the Broncos has taken a major hit as Denver is starting to look elsewhere.

While Payton interviewed with the Broncos, there were reportedly a few issues. Payton may be viewed as the crown jewel of this offseason’s head coaching search, but his chances of landing with the Broncos have begun to fade, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

“There was an issue with Payton’s interview with the Broncos,” Maske said. “Payton likes the idea of coaching Russell Wilson and having that defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group.”

The Broncos were just sold to the Walton-Penner family for an NFL record-breaking $4.65 billion. Their first season as owners didn’t go to plan, as Denver went just 5-12. Their hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach certainly failed, as the Broncos fired him after a 4-11 start.

Now, the Broncos seem to be having more head coaching drama in their attempt to land Sean Payton. With Payton on the fence about joining Denver, the Broncos have turned to candidates such as San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Payton held a 152-89 record in his 15 years as head coach of the Saints. He led New Orleans to their first Super Bowl win in 2009. But if Payton is looking to become an NFL head coach again, it doesn’t currently look like it’ll be with the Broncos.