There's a new monster in the NFL, and it is living and breathing fire in Miami. The Dolphins are simply on a memorable early-season roll, and after starting the season with a pair of tough road wins, they drummed the Denver Broncos by a 70-20 margin in their home opener. That's a shocking number for an NFL team, and explosive Miami running back Raheem Mostert was amazed by his team's performance.

Raheem Mostert: To score 70 speaks volumes for our offense. It was very professional of Mike to not go for the record. pic.twitter.com/GzN5ZXrMjl — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 24, 2023

It was the most points scored by an NFL team since 1966, and the 70 points was a team record. It was the most points scored since Washington put 72 on the scoreboard against the New York Giants. “To score 70 speaks volumes for our offense,” Mostert said. “It was very professional of (Dolphins head coach) Mike (McDaniel) to not go for the record.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dolphins seemed to score at will in the game and could have broken the scoring record with another touchdown, but McDaniel chose not to add to Denver's humiliation in the game's final minutes.

Raheem Mostert had 82 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, but he had to take a back seat to rookie De'Von Achane, who burned the Broncos for 203 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

However, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the force behind the blowout. He completed 23 of 26 passes for 309 yards with 4 touchdowns and was unstoppable.

While the Dolphins punished the Broncos with their offensive explosion, Denver head coach Sean Payton has to be questioned for his decision making. Perhaps the most egregious of those was leaving quarterback Russell Wilson in the game throughout the blowout. Wilson completed 23 of 38 passes for 306 yards, but he had no chance of leading a competitive effort after the Dolphins took command in the 2nd quarter.