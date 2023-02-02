Sean Payton will be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, though there is still some unfinished business, namely with the Super Bowl-winning coach filling out his Broncos coaching staff. Payton, who was rumored to be seeking out ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator, will have to look elsewhere, as Fangio chose to take the same position with the Miami Dolphins. Sean Payton plans to meet with Broncos incumbent defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, a hot head coaching candidate, on Thursday to discuss the possibility of him staying, per Michael Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Clearly, Evero, who helped the Broncos field the NFL’s seventh-ranked defense in terms of total yards allowed, is a perfectly qualified candidate to continue coaching the Denver defense.

For insight on Sean Payton’s plan to fix Russell Wilson, listen below:

However, the decision to retain- or let Evero pursue other opportunities- is ultimately up to both Sean Payton and himself.

The Broncos defensive coordinator had landed second interviews with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, who ultimately hired DeMeco Ryans, while the Minnesota Vikings have expressed interest in him for their own defensive coordinator position.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports adds that Sean Payton “has been inquiring” about several names for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator position, and that the list of names includes Evero.

Aside from Fangio, who has over 30 years of NFL experience and is familiar with the Denver organization, the best candidate very well might be Evero, given his exceptional work in the 2022 season.

Evidently, he will get the chance to show Payton why he is the best man for the job.

After that, the decision will be up the two men.