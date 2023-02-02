After a rather poor stint as the Denver Broncos head coach, Vic Fangio decided to take a smaller role in 2022, working as a defensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles. But it was clear that Fangio would be able to find a defensive coordinator role in 2023, which is a spot he’s spent most of his career working out of, and sure enough, Fangio was reported to be taking over as the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator on Monday.

Things took a sharp turn when Fangio himself came out and said that his coaching future wasn’t decided yet, and then rumors began to pop up suggesting that Fangio was considering potential defensive coordinator positions with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. But on Thursday morning, Fangio put those rumors to rest, and officially signed on to be the Dolphins next defensive coordinator.

Via Adam Schefter:

“After speaking with multiple teams about their defensive coordinator position, Vic Fangio has decided to join the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator and officially will accept the position on the Miami staff after the Super Bowl.”

Well, it was certainly a winding road, but Fangio ended up landing with the team that he was expected to land with in the first place. Fangio has been a defensive coordinator with five different teams in the NFL, and he has a great track record at improving defenses across the league, which makes this a great hire for the Dolphins. With this strange saga coming to a close, Fangio will focus on Super Bowl LVII with the Eagles before turning his attention to Miami’s defense.