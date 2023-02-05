Denver Broncos head strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow has informed several players that he will move on from the organization after five seasons, just days after Sean Payton was hired as the team’s new head coach, a source told team beat reporter Mike Klis on Sunday.

“Nationally renowned, well-liked by players, Landow will pursue other opportunities. He also has his own personal training practice,” Klis shared in a tweet.

Landow is a 27-year professional in the sports performance field; he took control of the Broncos’ strength and conditioning program in March of 2018.

Reportedly, there was a theory that many of the team’s injuries during the 2022 season were due to an unusual practice schedule during both training camp and the regular season devised by now ex-head coach Nathaniel Hackett, per Klis.

“In camp, the Broncos held a light jog-through every third day, followed by a full-contact padded practice the next. And Broncos starters did not play during the preseason as they did for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been one of the NFL’s least-injured teams,” Klis wrote.

It isn’t unusual for a team with a new head coach to bring along his own assistant coaches, which is seemingly what Sean Payton will do after he joined the squad last week.

Landow is a graduate of Westminister High School and the University of Northern Colorado. The 50-year-old has personally trained thousands of professional athletes associated with the NFL, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, UFC and the WNBA.