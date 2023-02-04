As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave.

According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero is expected to interview for the defensive coordinator post with the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers, while the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts have been linked with him as a potential head coach candidate.

Sure enough, however, the Broncos’ decision to let Evero go elsewhere isn’t really surprising. The team has been eyeing other candidates for their DC job, with former Miami Dolphins tactician Brian Flores a prime candidate for the position. Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant Sean Desai have been mentioned for the job as well.

It remains to be seen who Sean Payton and the Broncos will end up hiring, though Ejiro Evero’s departure certainly won’t sit well with some fans. After all, despite the team’s struggles last season, the defense has been a bright spot.

Under Evero, the Broncos finished seventh in points allowed per drive and five in net yards allowed per pass attempt. Many had hoped the Broncos would keep him to bring some much-needed stability on the defensive end. Unfortunately, that’s not the case anymore.

for now, fans can only wait and see whom the team will hire as their new DC. Nonetheless, plenty of people will definitely keep an eye on it since Evero left some big shoes to fill.