In a game rife with ineptitude, the New York Jets lost to the Denver Broncos, 10-9. An image of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers exacerbated and frustrated on the sideline with a towel over his head, went viral on social media.

Rodgers was seen limping at various points during the game. However, head coach Robert Saleh said after the contest that Rodgers was fine and any visible signs of injury were just wear and tear, according to SNY TV's Connor Hughes.

Throwing for 225 yards on 24-of-42 passing, Rodgers couldn't get much going as the Broncos' tallied five sacks and 14 QB hits on the day. The Jets were limited to just 64 rushing yards as Braelon Allen and Breece Hall combined for just 38 yards on 18 carries. The duo combined for 109 rushing yards and a touchdown last week and over 150 total yards in Week 2 against the Titans.

With the Jets' offense forced to be one-dimensional with their passing attack, Denver teed off on Rodgers.

The Broncos leaned heavily on their run game as Bo Nix finished the first half with negative passing yards. He finished with 60 yards passing. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin combined for 123 rushing yards on 25 carries. Running back Tyler Badie, who led the team with 90 rushing yards last week, exited the game on a stretcher after a scary play. There have been no further updates about his injury.

Jets part of the NFL's large murky middle with 2-2 start

There are already nine teams with a 2-2 record and once Week 4 is completed, there could be many more. The gap between the haves and the have-nots has never been similar and parity is at all-time high. Despite the New York media likely jumping all over the Jets for this ugly loss to the Broncos, there's a ton of time left to turn it around. What was true about the Gang Green entering this week is still true.

Hall and Allen are a dynamic duo and with better blocking, the Jets can control the clock and better dictate games as they did during wins against the Titans and Patriots. We'll learn a lot about this team in the next few weeks, though.

The Jets host the Vikings and Bills and travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 7. As of this writing, those teams are a combined 10-1.