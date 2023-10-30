The Denver Broncos are riding high after a massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Denver's defense forced five turnovers from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. And this propelled the Broncos to a 24-9 win, their third victory of the 2023 NFL season. Now, Sean Payton and his team turn their attention to the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

After the game, Payton spoke to the media when the deadline inevitably came up. This is where the Broncos head coach dropped a rather interesting take. He told reporters “there's no approach” to the NFL trade deadline from his team. “We’re not the team looking to go out and buy. We can’t control the buyers that call,” Payton said, via Denver reporter Zac Stevens. “We always pick the phone up—you have to professionally, but that’s it.”

Denver is no stranger to trade rumors this year. Given their place in the standings, many expect the team to sell at the trade deadline. Rumors have swirled around which players may or may not be traded well ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Payton said he “chuckles” at these rumors during his media availability on Sunday.

“Because I’m thinking, ‘Well I haven’t talked to anyone about that,’ and if I haven’t, then it’s probably not true,” the Broncos head coach told Stevens.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy headline Denver's trade candidates. In fact, the Broncos reportedly have a legitimate offer on the table for Jeudy. With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, it'll be interesting to see where the Broncos stand once the dust finally settles.