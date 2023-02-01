All things considered, the 2022 NFL season for the Denver Broncos was a disaster. Touted as one of the teams to watch especially after winning the Russell Wilson sweepstakes, the Broncos failed to meet lofty expectations of them and went on to finish the season with just a 5-12 record and a minus-72 point differential. That is the kind of nightmare the Broncos hope to move on from completely now that they seemingly have a new head coach — a proven winner — in the form of former New Orleans Saints sideline boss Sean Payton.

With Sean Payton heading to Mile High City, Broncos fans should get excited — again. But unlike last season when they also felt the same way when Wilson arrived in town, the Broncos will have Super Bowl-winning head coach-quarterback tandem. Just to add to the Sean Payton hype, Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle gave astounding praise for the coaching abilities of the new Broncos head coach (h/t

Katherine Terrell of ESPN).

Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle, who is coaching TEs at the Senior Bowl said working for Sean Payton was like “getting a PHD in football.” He said: “It’s like going to Harvard for football. … (Being hired by Payton) changed my life.”

In 2022, the Broncos finished last in scoring offense, as they averaged just 16.9 points per game under Nathaniel Hackett. Denver’s season quickly went up in flames, losing seven of their first 10 games o the season. There is no way but up for Denver, and Sean Payton could just be the man to rescue the franchise.