Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made some harsh comments recently about how New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett handled his one year as the Broncos head coach. Payton says he now regrets the comments and he will reach out to make amends at the right time, reports NFL Network's James Palmer.

“Sean Payton said he will reach out to the Jets … ‘at the right time.' He added that he’ll handle it the right way and that this brings more interest to the Jets and Broncos game Week 5.”

It is a nice gesture from Sean Payton and one that Nathaniel Hackett and those around the Jets will probably appreciate. Additionally, Payton emphasizes that he has a lot of respect for Jets head coach Robert Saleh and believes he is doing a great job in New York with Hackett at his side, reports ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think the world of Robert [Saleh]. I know him. I don’t know Nathaniel. But at the right time. It certainly will bring more interest in the game when we play them, but that seems like years from now.”

Sean Payton emphasizes that this whole saga will now bring more intrigue for when the Broncos and Jets play each other this season. Denver and New York will meet in Week 5 of the regular season, and there is no doubt that players on both sides will be playing with an extra chip on their shoulders in order to defend their coaches. For now, Payton will do his best in getting his Broncos ready for the regular season.