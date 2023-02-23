When Sean Payton was hired as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, sweeping changes were sure to follow. Through it all, the main thing Payton is tasked to do is help quarterback Russell Wilson get back to playing at an elite level.

To help in that task, Sean Payton has found his choice to be the quarterbacks coach, and the pick is interesting, to say the least. Here’s the choice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

NFL veteran QB Davis Webb, who spent last season backing up Daniel Jones, is being hired as the Broncos’ QB coach, per sources. The 28-year-old Webb now will be coaching the 34-year-old Russell Wilson in his first NFL coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

That’s right, it’s Davis Webb of backup QB fame. As Schefter points out, Webb was recently on the New York Giants as the backup for Daniel Jones. It was his second stint with the Giants, which sandwich stops with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

One can wonder how Wilson will respond to being coached by someone he has been better than throughout his career. It’s not every day a player who’s been a career backup gets to coach another who has played at the highest level.

Schefter also points out the age difference. While that might appear glaring, it’s probably not the biggest deal. There are a good amount of young people who are position coaches throughout the league.

The question that will not be answered until next season is whether or not Webb can coach, and how receptive Wilson will be to his style. One thing’s for sure. Webb will have the full backing of Payton. If that wasn’t the case, he wouldn’t have made this choice in the first place.

Ultimately, everything will fall on Payton, good or bad. Given his track record, it’s hard to argue he doesn’t know what he’s doing. With that said, this is an interesting hire, and it will be fun finding out how it materializes.