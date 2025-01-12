Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is hungering for more than just a playoff appearance. The Broncos lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC playoffs, and Nix isn't satisfied with how his rookie season turned out.

“It’s not our goal just to make it to the playoffs. Our goals are changing,” Nix said after the game, per DNVR Sports.

Denver lost to Buffalo by a 31-7 score, in a game that didn't end well for the squad. The Broncos managed just 224 total yards in the contest. Nix finished his day with 144 passing yards and a touchdown.

Still, the rookie quarterback is quite excited for what the future holds.

“Our trajectory is going up,” he added. “I’m excited for it.”

Denver's season now ends as the Bills hold serve and move on to the AFC Divisional Round, where they will host the Baltimore Ravens.

Broncos fans have a lot to be excited about with Bo Nix

Nix is understandably hard on himself after this difficult loss, but there's a lot of excitement in the air for the Broncos. Denver rebounded from a disappointing 2023 season, which saw the squad win just eight games. Following the season, quarterback Russell Wilson left for Pittsburgh.

The Broncos picked Nix in the NFL Draft to replace him. As a rookie, Nix finished his season with 3,775 passing yards. He threw 29 touchdown passes, and 12 interceptions on the year. His passion was often seen on the sidelines, as he wasn't afraid to go at it with his head coach during games.

In the team's final regular season game, Nix threw four touchdown passes to lift Denver past Kansas City and into the playoffs. It was a special performance, but the quarterback isn't satisfied with how the year went.

“The simple answer is we didn’t win a Super Bowl,” Nix added.

Broncos fans will probably like that answer. They also know that come Monday, Nix will start preparations for the 2025 season.