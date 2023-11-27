Broncos head coach Sean Payton learned what a 'Scorigami' is one after Denver defeated the Browns at home in Week 12.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been around in the NFL for so long that one can say that he's seen it all in the league. Well, Payton just got a new lesson learned following Denver's 29-12 home win in Week 12 over the Cleveland Browns.

See, Payton was informed after the game that the final score of the Broncos vs. Browns game hit a scorigami, a concept that the veteran mentor admittedly had no idea of (h/t Rachel Strand of ClutchPoints).

Sean Payton's response to the Broncos-Browns final score being a “scorigami”: “Have I heard of a ‘gami’? No. Why? Is it unique? You’re saying there’s never been a score 29-12?” Before today, Payton was not aware of what a scorigami was, or even how to say it.😆

For the record, a scorigami is a final score combination that has never been seen before. It's just a fun little idea that adds some interest in the game, especially for fans but not so much for Payton and football head coaches. What's giving Payton happiness of late, though, is the performance of his squad on the field.

Scorigami or not, the Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. After a brutal 1-5 start to the 2023 NFL campaign, Denver has gone undefeated in five games, a stretch that also saw the Broncos take down the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Minnesota Vikings.

The Broncos, who improved to 6-5, will play the Houston Texans on the road in Week 13.