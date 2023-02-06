While Sean Payton was just recently named the Denver Broncos head coach, he is already proving how much team pride he truly has. When asked his Super Bowl prediction, Payton looked beyond the Xs and Os of the actual game itself.

Payton picked the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, via Andrew Mason of Denver Sports. Now coaching the Broncos, Payton doesn’t want to see an AFC West rival take home the Super Bowl.

“I’m picking the Eagles,” Payton said. “We never want anyone in our division to win anything.”

The Chiefs have dominated the AFC West in recent years. Kansas City has won the division every year dating back to 2016. They overthrew the Broncos as the AFC West’s crown jewel as Denver won the division from 2011-2015.

With Sean Payton now in town, the Broncos are looking to change the AFC West tides back in their favor. Denver hasn’t reached the postseason since 2015, when they won the Super Bowl. In that time, the Broncos have finished above third place in the West just once.

Payton and Broncos are going to see a lot of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs going forward. They know that if they want their franchise to return to prominence, they must go through the Chiefs.

That time will come, as Payton is eager to begin his tenure in Denver. But for now, as he watches Super Bowl 57, Payton will be rooting for the Eagles and praying on the Chiefs’ downfall. Payton seems to have fully committed himself to the Broncos.