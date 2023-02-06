The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.

The Broncos sent a massive package to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson last offseason, only to watch him put together the worst season of his career in 2022. Wilson certainly didn’t make a good first impression with Broncos fans, and it looks like Payton may have fired off a veiled shot at Wilson for how he handled his first season in Denver.

Via Troy Renck:

“Broncos Payton when I asked him about winning this season. ‘Just know that we are working. There will be a little less visibility on social media. And we are going to work, and kind of earn our trust with the fans.’ Said he you definitely see a different culture.”

Payton obviously doesn’t mention Wilson by name here, but it’s not hard to connect the dots. Wilson found a way to make headlines on social media all season long, whether it was his now infamous “Broncos country, let’s ride” video, or his ridiculous responses to questions in the media, and he didn’t exactly conduct himself well throughout the season. Payton makes it clear that’s not going to happen now that he’s in charge, and it looks like he is trying to put Wilson on notice with this quick shot during his introductory press conference.