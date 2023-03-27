The Denver Broncos brought in Sean Payton as their new head coach, hoping he reinvigorates a shell of Russell Wilson from last season. Meanwhile, Payton is brimming with excitement about Wilson’s backup, Jarrett Stidham, reports Denver Sports’ Andrew Mason.

Sean Payton, on Jarrett Stidham: “I think he’s young, but I think he’s someone that we had a good grade on coming out. We like the player. I think he played well in the 2 starts he had this year. If you study closely the San Francisco game, he’s smart at the line of scrimmage.…” pic.twitter.com/k45E6cAwKa — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 27, 2023

“We feel like he can become an NFL starter in our league. Now, the evaluation was pretty crystal clear for all of us. I think he is someone that is going to be great in the room. He’s smart. So, quietly that was an important sign for us.”

Making reference to Stidham as a potential NFL starter will provide a boost of confidence for the young quarterback, especially after being signed as a backup. It will remain a comment to remember if Wilson begins the season with similar struggles as last year.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wilson is coming off of arguably the worst year of his career, and was embroiled in controversy for his presence off of the field as well. Teaming up with Payton could easily return him to form, but he has to be feeling the pressure given the comments from his new coach.

Stidham comes to Denver fresh off of a season in Las Vegas, so he is no stranger to controversy. He is hoping to play for a team this season that remains in the headlines for good reasons.

One thing is for sure, expectations will be high in Denver come fall. Sean Payton’s arrival and Russell Wilson’s pedigree, notwithstanding a tough 2022, are reasons to believe the Broncos will want to compete for the AFC West. Jarrett Stidham could very well end up playing a pivotal role for the Broncos in order to do so.