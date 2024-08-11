Three quarterbacks played for the Denver Broncos in their preseason opening win against the Indianapolis Colts, 34-30, and none of them were as impressive as rookie Bo Nix. Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke after the game and talked about what really impressed him with the University of Oregon product.

While Jarrett Stidham started the game, Nix came in after and led Denver to four scoring drives as he threw for 125 yards on a 15 for 21 clip to go along with a passing touchdown. Payton would say after the impressive performance that the “mobility” of Nix was what stood out about his performance whether it was his presence in the pocket or having 17 yards on the ground according to Troy Renck of The Denver Post.

“#Broncos Sean Payton said all 3 quarterbacks “did a good job.” He liked Nix's mobility,” Renck wrote on his X, formerly Twitter account. “Like the way the team ran the ball. Obviously wasn't happy with the penalties and the four fumbles.”



“#Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix now 15 of 21 for 125 yards with a touchdown and a 102.3 passer rating and having led the team to all 20 of its points. Very strong debut,” Renck continued in a separate post.”

Bo Nix talks how he felt in Broncos preseason opener

Per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, “Sean Payton said the goal was to get Bo Nix play with first team and it presented itself” which could be an understatement due to how exceptional his performance was in his preseason debut.

As for Nix and his own analysis of his performance, he mentioned how “comfortable” he felt during his playing time for Denver against Indianapolis. However, there is no doubt that the 24-year old wants to “be sharper after his first outing” according to Zac Stevens of thednvr.com.

The Broncos quarterback competition isn't over as Nix is still competing against Stidham and former New York Jets star Zach Wilson. They'll get another chance in Denver's next preseason game against the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.