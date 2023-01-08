By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos have received permission to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, though it seems not everyone is excited about the prospect of him taking over the team.

Denver’s interest in Payton drew mixed reactions from Broncos County. While there are a lot of people who are naturally excited to have a Super Bowl-winning coach potentially lead the team, some couldn’t help but be skeptical if he’s the right man for the job.

Plenty of fans noted that they like the possibility of getting Payton. However since the New Orleans Saints have the rights on him, they wouldn’t want the team to give up a lot of picks just to get him.

“Like Payton. Dont like giving up picks for him. Culture changer for sure tho,” one commenter said. Another Twitter user said, “Fine but I don’t want to give up a ton of picks.”

A third person said, “The only reason I would want Sean Payton to be the Broncos’ next head coach because of his connection to Trevor Siemian. If he comes to Denver, he better be bringing our boy home, too.”

On the other hand, one critic pointed out that Payton has only one Super Bowl win throughout his coaching career, hence the doubt if he can actually change things around in Denver.

“Sean Payton went to just one Super Bowl, despite having a Hall of Fame QB for 15 seasons. In most places, that gets a HC fired. The last seven times he went to playoffs, he lost his final game. Guy is living off an onside kick call from 2009. No thanks,” the Broncos doubter said.

Here are the other reactions to the Payton-to-Broncos rumors:

It remains to be seen if the Broncos will end up hiring Sean Payton. He’s definitely a great candidate considering his 161-97 coaching record, including the playoffs. But if he does take the job, he’ll definitely have to prove himself to plenty of doubters.