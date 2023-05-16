Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Ben DiNucci recently signed with the Denver Broncos after a successful stint in the XFL. Despite returning to the NFL, his new head coach Sean Payton made a savage joke at his expense in front of Broncos CEO/Walmart Chairman Greg Penner. DiNucci threw an interception at practice, and Payton told his new quarterback he might be able to get a job at Walmart if football doesn’t work out, reports BroncosWire’s Jon Heath.

It is a ruthless joke from the new Broncos coach, although he has made a name for himself for bringing some levity to his ball clubs. That could benefit the Broncos greatly this season, as last year things got a little too serious around the locker room.

Russell Wilson was at the center of controversy all season long in 2022, and rightfully so. There were rumors that he wasn’t highly respected amongst the team and his abysmal play definitely contributed to that. With Sean Payton now at the helm, there is a more established leader running the team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, expectations will be high for the Broncos this season. First and foremost, Wilson will have to play better in order to live up to his massive contract. The Broncos would also love better production out of their wideouts, and more consistent football all around so they can compete in the very talented AFC West.

In terms of DiNucci, the chances of him seeing the field this year are very low barring an injury to quarterbacks above him on the depth chart. If Sean Payton has any say, he might even pitch for Ben DiNucci to get a job at Walmart before playing QB for the Broncos this fall.