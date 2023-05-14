Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While the Denver Broncos changed their head coach, Russell Wilson remains their quarterback. However, if Wilson were to ever go down, Sean Payton and the Broncos are ensuring Denver has the proper backup QB in place.

Now, the Broncos have signed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. DiNucci spent this past season with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

The quarterback was a star for the Sea Dragons, leading the XFL in passing yards with 2,671. His 20 passing touchdowns ranked second in the league. His strong showing in Seattle caught Denver’s eye. With the Broncos, DiNucci has been given a second chance in the NFL.

In his first go around, DiNucci was a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys back in 2020. Despite his draft position, DiNucci actually appeared in three games for Dallas as a rookie, even starting one. However, DiNucci lost his start and threw for just 219 yards overall with no touchdowns or interceptions. Outside of that rookie season, DiNucci hasn’t played an NFL down.

However, his time in the XFL has the Broncos believing in him. He’ll now battle Jarrett Stidham for the opportunity to backup Russell Wilson. With the Broncos giving Stidham a two-year, $10 million contract, that is poised to be a losing effort for DiNucci.

Still, Ben DiNucci was an NFL afterthought. After his time with the Cowboys, no one seemed to want him. After refining his skills in the XFL, DiNucci earned his second opportunity. He’ll look to continue his strong momentum as he joins Wilson and Stidham in the Broncos’ quarterback room.