Sean Payton’s New Orleans Saints ties came in handy on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos head coach acquired tight end, Adam Trautman, in exchange for picks. Via Tom Pelissero:

“The Saints are trading TE Adam Trautman and a seventh-rounder to the Broncos for the No. 196 pick, per source. A reunion with Sean Payton.”

New Orleans nabbed Trautman in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Dayton but he’s struggled to make much of an impact in his career so far. The TE had just 18 catches for 207 yards last season, including a lone touchdown. He has 60 receptions for 641 yards and four scores in three seasons in the league.

The Broncos clearly see Trautman as a fit and he gets to reunite with a familiar face in Payton. Trautman will likely get the chance to compete with rookie Greg Dulcich for the starting job, who reeled in 33 catches in 22′. The organization is still looking for a clear-cut TE1 after trading Noah Fant to the Seattle Seahawks prior to last season.

There’s no shortage of optimism surrounding Denver this offseason after hiring an offensive-minded coach like Payton following Nathaniel Hackett’s nightmare campaign in the Mile High City. The hope is Payton can help bring the best out of Russell Wilson as well, who was downright atrocious a year ago.

Plus, the Broncos managed to keep both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, Wilson’s top weapons. The two were rumored to be involved in potential trade talks but ultimately stayed put and will be important this season once again.