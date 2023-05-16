Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Javonte Williams still battling back from an ACL tear, the Denver Broncos are focused on adding more talent to their running back room. To find the right fit, the Broncos took a page out of the XFL’s book.

Denver has signed running back Jacques Patrick, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Patrick spent this past season playing for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL.

Patrick’s 443 rushing yards was second-most in the league. His five rushing touchdowns ranked third. Following his impressive performance with the Brahma, Denver has decided to give Patrick another opportunity.

His first chance in the NFL didn’t necessarily go to plan. After the last XFL reboot crumbled, Patrick signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. However, his only actual playing time came a year later, when Patrick appeared in two games with the San Francisco 49ers. While he bounced around practice squads through 2022, Patrick has just two rushes for 12 yards to his NFL career.

Clearly, the Broncos believe Patrick has some gas left in the tank. He’ll have a tough battle for touches, even with Williams out. Denver signed Samaje Perine this offseason as Williams’ primary backup. Guys like Tony Jones and Damarea Crockett could battle for snaps.

But Jacques Patrick’s return to the NFL was less than conventional. He’ll look to make a greater impact in Denver than he did in his first go around. Regardless, Patrick has proved to the NFL world that he deserves to play in the league. The Broncos are ready to give him another opportunity.