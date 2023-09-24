Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe didn't hold back on social media after watching his former team lose to the Miami Dolphins in an embarrassing 50-point blowout in Week 3.

Broncos country, I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed by this PATHETIC F’ING EFFORT by our Broncos. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. 2 give up 70 pts in a NFL GM with a 300 hundred yd passer 150 yd receiver, a 200 yd rusher in the same gm is “UNCONSCIONABLE”🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬#NFLSunday — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 24, 2023

The Dolphins could have gone for the 72-point record set by Washington against the New York Giants in 1966, but opted not to kick a field goal or go for a touchdown late in the game.

Denver was completely unable to stop Miami during the game, allowing Tua Tagovailoa to complete all but 3 passes while racking up 309 yards and four touchdown passes on the day. Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane combined for eight touchdowns in the blowout win that Sean Payton called 'embarrassing and tough to watch' after the game. Miami ran for a whopping 350 yards as a team in the win over Denver. Rookie De'Von Achane exploded for 203 yards on the ground, while Raheem Mostert tallied 82 yards.

The Broncos are now 0-3 under Sean Payton, who was highly critical of Nathaniel Hackett's coaching staff after taking over the team this offseason.

The Broncos' 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 is surprisingly not the biggest loss in Denver franchise history. The Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 59-7 in 1963.

Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe surely won't be the only one disappointed by Denver's effort in the blowout loss, but knowing Sharpe, he'll be one of the most vocal about it throughout the rest of the week.

The Denver Broncos will attempt to turn things around in Week 4 and get in the win column as they head to Chicago to take on the winless Chicago Bears.