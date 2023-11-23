Former Denver Broncos DL and Super Bowl winner Harald Hasselbach passes away at the age of 56 after a long battle with cancer.

Harald Hasselbach, the former Denver Broncos defensive lineman, passed away at the age of 56 on Thursday after battling cancer, per the Broncos' announcement via Aric DiLalla.

‘We are deeply saddened by the passing of Harald Hasselbach (1994-00), a DE on our back-to-back Super Bowl teams who courageously fought a recent cancer diagnosis. Our hearts go out to Harold’s wife, Aundrea, his four children & many loved ones.'

Hasselbach also is one of a handful of players to win a Super Bowl and a Grey Cup when he was a member of the Calgary Stampeders, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. He won the Grey Cup in 1992 before winning Super Bowls with the Broncos in 1997 and 1998. He was later inducted into the B.C. Football Hall of Fame after being named a two-time ALl-Star in the CFL.

Hasselbach's family released a statement after the passing, courtesy of Schefter:

“We'd like to make it known that he passed from cancer peacefully in the comfort of his home, free of pain. He's had an overwhelming amount of support over the last week, including past teammates, coaches and family that've flown in from around the world…We learned he had the illness less than 6 months ago and he fought as hard any human possibly could, with incredible strength.”

Harald Hasselbach finished his Broncos career with 154 tackles, 17.5 sacks and four forced fumbles and was with the organization from 1994-2000 and was a focal point of the team's back-to-back Super Bowl title runs.

Hasselbach was serving as the defensive line coach at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado.

The Broncos host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and it will be worth seeing if the franchise does something to pay respects to Hasselbach.