‘That was helpful’: Russell Wilson reacts to hilarious tactic from Broncos fans in win vs. Texans

Russell Wilson went from being savagely jeered in his return to Seattle in Week 1 to being booed by his own fans in his home debut for the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Broncos actually logged a 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, but it’s safe to say that Denver fans weren’t too pleased with their team’s performance.

Towards the end of the game, the Broncos supporters started counting down the clock for their team. This was after Denver committed three false starts and two delay-of-game violations. For his part, Russell Wilson decided to look at the bright side (via Pat Graham of the Associated Press):

“I guess that was helpful,” Wilson said with a chuckle. “That was great our fans were into it.”

When asked to talk about his rather lackluster home debut for the Broncos, Russell admitted that it could have gone better:

“There’s so much good there,” said Wilson. “But there’s also some bad that we’ve got to get rid of.”

Wilson completed just 14 out of his 31 passes for 219 yards against the Texans, along with one touchdown and one interception. The former league MVP was also on the receiving end of no less than three sacks from Houston’s defense.

The Broncos gave up quite a lot to bring Wilson to Denver the organization will be demanding to see the returns of their investment soon. Broncos fans obviously feel the same way as well, and they’re never shy about airing their frustrations.