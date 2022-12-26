Baker Mayfield was enjoying a nice, well-deserved post-game interview at SoFi Stadium. He just led the Los Angeles Rams to a convincing 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos, after all. However, his calm post-game interview on CBS was suddenly interrupted by what seemed to be two players fighting on the field amongst the crowd.

So, who were the people involved in the brawl? Apparently, it was a fight between Broncos DE Randy Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi. The full video of the incident was shared by Michael Spencer on Twitter. Here, we can clearly see what exactly happened.

Gregory and Aboushi were seemingly already exchanging words way before they were in frame for the Baker Mayfield interview. All of a sudden, the Broncos DE swung his fist at the Rams guard’s head… while he had his helmet on.  Aboushi then retaliated with his own punch, which was immediately broken up by other players.

Both Rams and Broncos players are most likely going to get fined for this incident. Gregory, in particular, will incur a larger penalty, as he was the one who instigated the altercation. By the looks of things, it seems like he’s proud of the apparent damage he dealt to Aboushi.

“Y’all want to know if I hit him in the mouth, I did.”

The Broncos’ season is officially over after their loss to the Rams. This has been a disappointing season full of terrible performances. Gregory and the rest of the defense have played pretty well before this game, but they seem to have finally hit their limit.