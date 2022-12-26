By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett firing on Monday drew no shortage of responses from Twitter. Denver entered the 2022 campaign with lofty expectations after acquiring QB Russell Wilson. However, their recent brutal 51-14 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams saw them fall to 4-11 on the season. And the defeat was clearly the final straw for Hackett’s tenure in Denver.

Here is a look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions to Nathan Hackett’s firing before the end of his first season with the team.

Field Yates revealed an unfortunate Nathan Hackett statistic following the news.

“Nathaniel Hackett becomes just the 5th coach in NFL history to be fired before the end of his first season. 4-11 in 15 games. A disaster tenure,” Yates wrote on Twitter.

Hackett’s firing drew a brutally honest response from Jordan Shultz on Twitter.

“It was only a matter of time.”

Spotrac referenced Russell Wilson’s contract.

“Russell Wilson’s contract can’t be fired.”

Joe Ostrowski offered an NSFW take on the situation.

“We all knew after Week 1. What took so long? I like that teams are willing to admit that they f*cked up and move on instead of riding it out for a couple years just because it’s what teams have always done.”

A number of other Twitter users shared blunt takes on the firing of Nathan Hackett.

A shame he couldn’t Hackett https://t.co/ueBeJkubdQ — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) December 26, 2022

They quiet quit yesterday in LA https://t.co/CwOxJSqBih — Law Murray 🚭 (@LawMurrayTheNU) December 26, 2022

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Broncos. Denver’s roster still has potential but the front office will need to make some changes during the offseason.