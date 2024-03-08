The Denver Broncos are going through some roster changes but it sounds like Tim Patrick is going to remain with the team moving forward. He's dealt with two brutal injury blows these last two seasons. However, the franchise is making sure to keep him on the team for at least one more season.
Patrick agreed to a one-year deal with the Broncos, according to team reporter Mike Klis. The veteran wide receiver hopes to have a healthy season.
“The Broncos have agreed to a new 1-year deal with WR Tim Patrick to keep him on the roster instead of cutting him, per Mike Klis. Patrick has missed each of the last two seasons due to season-ending injuries suffered in training camp.”
It'll be interesting to see how Tim Patrick bounces back. His injuries have hindered him two seasons in a row now but he can still serve as a consistent option for the Broncos. The last time he played was in 2021 and he finished that season with 53 receptions, 734 yards, and five touchdowns.
The Broncos are involved with plenty of rumors right now after choosing to release Russell Wilson. Many believe Jerry Jeudy could be traded while there is some speculation Courtland Sutton could be released. If that's the case, Patrick could jump up the depth chart. He has potential to be a solid pass option while serving as a mentor for any new receivers possibly added through the NFL Draft.
At the end of the day, the best case scenario for Tim Patrick is to have a healthy season. Two years of not playing could hinder his abilities on the field. But we'll have to see how he fairs once training camp begins later in the summer.