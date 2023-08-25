The Los Angeles Rams will face off with the Denver Broncos in some preseason action. We are here to share our NFL odds series, make a Rams-Broncos prediction and pick, while showing you how to watch.

The Rams lost 34-17 to the Las Vegas Raiders in their last preseason game. Now, they hope to deliver a final evaluation on the players they have. Brett Rypien went 4 for 4 with 14 yards. Then, Stetson Bennett went 15 for 24 with 142 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

The running game got going when Ronnie Rivers rushed nine times for 42 yards, while Davis Allen had eight receptions on eight targets for 53 yards. Both of these players had a great game, and hope to see consideration for the spots on the roster.

The defense had a solid performance from Jordan Jones, who had five tackles, including four solo grabs. Regardless, the Rams will look for more options to see what else they have on the defensive side of the ball to determine their needs for the regular season.

Russell Wilson went 3 for 6 with 24 yards passing while also rushing three times for 25 yards. Next, Jarrett Stidham went 12 for 17 with 130 yards. Tony Jones Jr. rushed three times for 45 yards. Then, Jaleel McLaughlin rushed seven times for 45 yards and a touchdown. Samaje Perine will likely be the starting running back for the Broncos to start the season. Significantly, he rushed three times for 22 yards. Javone Williams also played, as he rushed three times for 12 yards while catching four passes for 18 yards.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey had three catches on five targets for 30 yards, while Jerry Jeudy had one catch for five yards. Ultimately, no one else made an impact on offense as the Broncos continued to look for answers.

Faion Hicks did a good job on the defensive side of the ball, delivering with four solo tackles. Now, he hopes to keep the momentum going and make an impact in the final preseason game.

This is the pivotal game for many young players before the final roster cuts. Hence, they will go out and put their best performance on the field.

Here are the Rams-Broncos Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Rams-Broncos Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +5.5 (-105)

Denver Broncos: -5.5 (-115)

Over: 36.5 (-110)

Under: 36.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rams vs. Broncos

TV: NFL Network and ABC

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 9:01 PM ET/6:01 PM PT

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams will be evaluating their options behind Akers. Additionally, they will also look to see who catches passes. Once they have seen the performances from this contest, they will deliver their final roster cuts. Then, they will have an idea of who will be sliding in behind the starters. Cooper Kupp is their best receiver. However, they don't have anyone cemented in behind him and Van Jefferson. The Rams also lack depth on the offensive line. Thus, they will use this game to determine who will get the final spots.

The defense has some work to do. Moreover, there are plenty of guys on that side of the ball who will need to prove themselves in this contest as they try to make the final roster. The Rams are preparing their team for the Week 1 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. Therefore, expect the competition to spice up.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can move the chains. Then, they need to pressure the quarterback.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos are looking for depth at running back and wide receiver. Unfortunately, those have been two positions riddled with injuries over the previous three seasons. The Broncos suffered another loss this past week, as Jeudy left practice with a hamstring injury. Now, the Broncos are scrambling for options at wide receiver as they were already without Tim Patrick, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this month.

The Broncos must sort out their kicker situation. Currently, Brett Maher is the only kicker on the roster. But he has not performed well during the preseason and may have to make some kicks to truly cement the job. Consequently, he will be important in two weeks when they meet the Raiders in Week 1.

The Broncos will cover the spread if they can generate some offense. Then, they must run the clock.

Final Rams-Broncos Prediction & Pick

Both teams are punchless on offense even when the starters play. Somehow, it will be worse with the backups. Expect this game to be low-scoring.

Final Rams-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Under: 36.5 (-110)