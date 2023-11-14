Broncos kicker Will Lutz talks about the dramatic finish to the contest against the Bills where he connected on the game-winning field goal.

In an absolutely wild Monday Night Football game as the Denver Broncos upset an AFC powerhouse in the Buffalo Bills, the ending of the game will be talked about in a specific way depending on the fan's favorite team. Broncos kicker Will Lutz initially missed the first chance to win the game, but the Bills committed a penalty.

On the second try, Lutz connected on the walk-off kick and said he was “grateful” for another chance according to NBC Sports' Myles Simmons. He said to the media that you don't get a lot of times to win the game.

“Extremely grateful that we [got] another opportunity, and you don’t get that opportunity every day,” Lutz said. “So, huge win. Just grateful I was able to get another kick there.”

After the Broncos got in good field position towards the end of the game, they started to drown out the clock to attempt a game-winning field goal. After they took a knee on third down, they rushed the special teams unit since they had no timeouts. Lutz would miss the original 41-yard field goal, but the Bills had 12 men on the field.

WILL LUTZ MISSED THE FIELD GOAL BUT THERE WERE 12 MEN ON THE FIELD 😱 #DENvsBUF pic.twitter.com/GOWZYCxFzN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2023

Lutz reflects on original missed kick

With no rush now, Lutz made the next field goal from 36 yards to win the game. However, Lutz had some reflection and said that he has to handle the situation differently on the first miss.

“I’ve got to handle that situation better,” Lutz said to the media after the game. “I had plenty of time to take my steps and everything. And I didn’t. I’m kind of mad at myself the way I handled that kick. Saved by the grace of God.”

A mindset that Lutz wants to have is to not focus too much on the negatives that can bog them down. He mentions the term “short memory” as a way to show that exact understanding.

“I went through some adversity personally tonight,” Lutz said. “But, short memory. One kick at a time and I’m proud of how we handled that as a unit.”

After the huge win to the Bills on the road, the Broncos are now on a three-game winning streak. Denver will try to make it four straight as they face the red-hot Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.