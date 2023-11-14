Courtland Sutton pulled off an improbable touchdown catch against the Bills in Week 10, one that helped the Broncos score a big win.

The Denver Broncos pulled off an upset Monday night to close out Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. And among the most memorable moments of their 24-22 road win over the Buffalo Bills was the highlight touchdown catch of wide receiver Courtland Sutton — one that will be replayed over and over for at least the next several days.

“There's a lot of practice,” Sutton opened up about the touchdown, per Mike Klis of KUSA. “You practice it as much as you possibly can so it becomes an unconscious thing.”

The play happened in the second quarter of the Bills game, with Russell Wilson rolling out of the pocket amid pressure from the Bills' defense. Wilson then fired a pass to Sutton, who somehow found a way to complete the catch while making sure both his feet touched the turf before going out of bounds. It was a catch Broncos fans won't soon forget. With that touchdown, the Broncos were able to establish a 9-0 lead, which helped them weather the comeback attempt later on by Buffalo.

Sutton finished the game with 53 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions and 11 targets. As for Wilson, he had 193 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions, while connecting on 24 of his 25 throws.

After winning just a game in their first six games of the season, Sutton and the Broncos have seemingly turned things around. The win over Buffalo was Denver's third in a row and fourth overall this year. The Broncos will look to keep it going when they host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.