Russell Wilson praised the entire Broncos team after a shocking Week 10 Monday Night Football road win over the Bills.

The Denver Broncos season couldn't have started any worse, but after a Week 10 win over the Buffalo Bills, it now seems they are rounding the corner toward turning the season around. Russell Wilson and company posted a miserable 1-6 record through the first six weeks of the season. However, the Broncos are now riding a three-game win streak in which they beat the Green Bay Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Bills.

On Monday night, the Broncos pulled off a nail-biter 24-22 win over the Bills. With how close the game came down to the wire, Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson still believed they could pull off the win.

“The boys were relentless all day,” Wilson told ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the game. “We believe in our team, we believe in who we are. We believe in our coaching staff, and we believe in guys making plays.”

While Wilson put on a solid two-touchdown performance and even showcased vintage Wilson-like throws, he still gave huge credit to the Broncos' defense.

“We made so many great plays tonight, and the defense was lights out,” Wilson said. “Our defense has been unbelievable. Everyone was talking stuff about them, but I know how good they are. I play them every day. They made some great stops.”

While this was a big win for the Broncos, there is still plenty of football left in the season. But for now, they will enjoy this win and hopefully build off of it.

“We’re believing in everything we’re doing,” said Wilson. “We know who we can be, but it’s one win. It’s a huge win for us, but we have a long way to go. But we believe, and we know who we can be.”