Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams, who is coming off ACL, LCL and PLC tears in 2022, is expected to play in the preseason, according to coach Sean Payton. The Broncos may wait until the second preseason game to play him, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I like how he's progressing,” Payton said.

Williams, who was picked with the No. 35 overall selection in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, suffered the injury in Week 4 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. He was a PFWA all-rookie player in 2021 and seemed to be building on that momentum early last season.

Williams started all four of the games he played in last year and had 47 rushes for 204 yards. In 2021, he had 203 rushes for 903 yards and four touchdowns, along with 43 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games played.

It is important for the Broncos to return Williams after they were disastrous on offense in 2022. They finished last in the NFL in points per game (16.9) even though they traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson had the worst statistical season of his career, throwing for just 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-most 55 times.

Denver's depth behind Williams is weaker. They signed former Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine to a two-year deal. He has playmaking capability as a receiver but does not have the upside or youth (he is 27 years old) like Williams, who is 23.

The Broncos' projected third string running back is Tony Jones Jr., who had just 10 rushes for 24 yards with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

Williams' return is big for Denver and Payton. The Broncos will need him to have an offensive turnaround and compete in the AFC West.