The Denver Broncos are in need of a game-changing running back to bolster their offense. As such, Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts could be the perfect fit. With rumors swirling about Taylor's desire for a trade, the Broncos have a golden opportunity to make a compelling offer. In this article, we will explore the Broncos' performance in the previous NFL season and Taylor's impressive career so far. We also discuss the ideal trade package the Broncos can offer and the potential impact Taylor could have on the Broncos' outlook for the upcoming season.

Denver Broncos' Performance in the 2022NFL Season

The Denver Broncos had a disappointing season in 2022-2023, finishing with a lackluster 5-12 record. Their offense struggled to find consistency, particularly in the running game. The absence of a dominant running back hindered their ability to control the clock and sustain drives. Latavius Murray led them on the ground, but he had just 703 rushing yards with five touchdowns. He also left to join the Buffalo Bills. Current RB1 Javonte Williams tallied only 204 rushing yards last year with no touchdowns. This glaring weakness highlights the urgent need for a player of Taylor's caliber.

Jonathan Taylor's Career So Far in the NFL

Jonathan Taylor has quickly established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL. Since entering the league, Taylor has showcased his exceptional speed, agility, and power. These have made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. In just two seasons with the Colts, Taylor has amassed over 3,800 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. His ability to break tackles and make explosive plays has earned him Pro Bowl honors and the respect of his peers. Taylor's track record of success makes him an enticing target for the Broncos.

The Perfect Trade the Broncos Can Offer

Could the Denver Broncos make a deal to bring Jonathan Taylor on board? Yes, they certainly can. The Broncos have a chance to create a strong trade proposal for the supremely talented Taylor. Keep in mind that he has been given permission by the Colts to explore trade options.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Take note that Taylor's performance in 2022 was his worst, though. He played just 11 games because of injury issues. He also put up career lows in rushing yards (861), yards per carry (4.5), and touchdowns (4). Despite that, it is widely argued that Taylor stands as one of the finest running backs in football. Sadly, he's expressed his desire to leave Indianapolis.

For the Broncos, though, this is good news. He can fit Denver well as its new running back, especially as Taylor is also looking for a fresh contract. Sure, investing heavily in running backs is often cautioned against. Still, adding a player of his caliber could genuinely benefit the Broncos. The question is this — can the Broncos assemble a competitive enough trade package to secure JT's services?

Broncos receive: Jonathan Taylor

Colts receive: Javonte Williams, 2024 4th Round Pick, 2024 5th Round Pick

It's likely that any workable trade offer from the Broncos will have to involve Javonte Williams. He could be an interesting piece for the rebuilding Colts. Remember also that Williams has made a full recovery from his ACL injury in 2022. Along with Williams, the package includes two mid-late-ish round picks for the 2024 NFL Draft. This arrangement would provide the Colts with a promising running back in Williams. It would also secure their future, netting some valuable draft picks.

It's important to note that this trade isn't excessively costly for the Broncos, too. Denver will retain their top picks for the 2024 draft while making a significant upgrade by acquiring Taylor. Of course, it's worth keeping in mind that acquiring him will also require the Broncos to extend his contract. This means additional resources will be invested in acquiring JT beyond just the draft picks and a player.

Broncos' Team Outlook with Jonathan Taylor

If the Broncos successfully acquire Jonathan Taylor, their team outlook for the 2023 NFL season would drastically improve. Taylor's presence in the backfield would provide a much-needed boost to the Broncos' offense. His ability to break long runs and consistently gain yards would alleviate pressure on the passing game. This is good for Russell Wilson. It should also open up opportunities for the wide receivers. With Taylor in the lineup, the Broncos would become a more balanced and formidable offensive unit. They would be capable of competing with the best teams in the league.

The Denver Broncos have a unique opportunity to make a perfect trade offer for Jonathan Taylor. He could be a transformative part of their offense. With their disappointing performance in the previous season, the Broncos must make bold moves to regain their competitive edge. Acquiring Taylor would not only address their running game woes. It would also elevate the entire team. The Broncos' front office must act swiftly and strategically to secure this game-changing trade. With Jonathan Taylor in Broncos orange, the team's outlook for the 2023 NFL season would be significantly brighter.