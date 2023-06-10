Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray couldn't be more excited for the 2023 NFL season. Not only does Murray have a chance to win a Super Bowl with Josh Allen and the Bills, but he will chase a championship not far from his hometown.
Latavius Murray went to Onondaga Central High School. It is only a little more than a two-hour drive from Highmark Stadium, where the Bills play their home games.
“I’m happy to be a part of this great organization, this great fan base” Murray told The Buffalo News Friday. “Happy to be back in New York.
“I’ll say that again. It means everything to me. As a kid, I grew up just down the road.”
The Bills signed Murray to a one-year contract worth $1.317 million in free agency. The 10-year veteran has never played in a Super Bowl during his lengthy career, coming closest when the Minnesota Vikings reached the NFC Championship Game in the 2017 season.
Only the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs have better Super Bowl odds in the AFC than Buffalo. The Bills have won three straight AFC East titles. Murray's first season with the Bills might represent his best chance to earn that elusive Super Bowl ring.
“A team has just been there year in and year out, and I think it’s just a long season,” Murray said. “I think you want to be playing your best ball late in the season. I know we have that mentality and that’s what we want to be doing this year.”
“The only goal is to go out here and compete for a championship and do everything I can to make that happen,” Murray said.