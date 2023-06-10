Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray couldn't be more excited for the 2023 NFL season. Not only does Murray have a chance to win a Super Bowl with Josh Allen and the Bills, but he will chase a championship not far from his hometown.

Latavius Murray went to Onondaga Central High School. It is only a little more than a two-hour drive from Highmark Stadium, where the Bills play their home games.

“I’m happy to be a part of this great organization, this great fan base” Murray told The Buffalo News Friday. “Happy to be back in New York.