Jonathan Taylor’s net worth in 2023 is $16 million. Taylor is a professional football player who currently plays for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL. He’s also a onetime Pro Bowler and a member of the First Team All-Pro in 2021. For this piece, let’s take a look at Jonathan Taylor’s net worth in 2023.

Jonathan Taylor was born in Salem, N.J. He attended Salem High School, where he kickstarted his football career. While playing for Salem, Taylor made his presence felt in the high school football scene.

His high school career saw him rush for a total of 4,642 yards and 49 touchdowns. One of Taylor’s best performances came against Woodbury, where he rushed for 368 yards and five touchdowns. Because of his historic high school career, Taylor was awarded the Jim Henry Award.

Jonathon Taylor commits to play for Wisconsin

Coming out of high school, Taylor was considered a three-star prospect by 247sports. Although he initially committed to play for Rutgers, Taylor decommitted and chose to play for the Wisconsin Badgers instead.

Playing for Wisconsin, Taylor made an instant impact in the college ranks. Just in his freshman year, Taylor broke the NCAA Freshman Running Record with 1,977 yards. In that same year, Taylor made the Consensus All-Big Ten and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Taylor’s remaining years in college were emphatic. Taylor went on to win two Doak Walker Awards. Moreover, he also became a two-time unanimous All-American and Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Taylor was also a fixture in the Consensus All-Big Ten.

Taylor’s best individual game in college came in a 45-14 victory over New Mexico. In that game, he rushed for 253 yards on 33 carries and tallied three touchdowns. Taylor became only the eighth player in a Badger uniform to rush for at least 250 yards.

The Wisconsin standout wrapped up his college career in 2019. He accumulated 6,174 rushing yards to go along with 50 touchdowns. Taylor’s total rushing yards was good for sixth in the all-time rushing yards career leaders for college football.

Colts draft Jonathan Taylor

After a stellar college career, Taylor declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. He would be selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round with the 41st overall pick.

Despite being selected in the second round, Taylor was considered a huge draft pickup by the Colts. Because of this, he agreed to sign a lucrative four-year offer that was worth $7.8 million that also included a $3.3 million signing bonus.

After signing a lucrative deal, Taylor immediately translated his college success into the NFL ranks. In a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Taylor rushed for 253 yards and tallied two touchdowns. His rushing yards was a franchise record. Taylor wrapped up his rookie season by being named as part of the NFL All-Rookie Team.

Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards

While his rookie year was respectable, Taylor’s sophomore season turned out to be better. He emerged as the league’s rushing yards leader and rushing touchdowns leader with a total of 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Moreover, Taylor also had a 11-game touchdown streak. All of this helped to add to Jonathan Taylor's net worth in 2022.

Taylor nabbed a string of awards to end his second NFL season. He made his first Pro Bowl appearance and also made the First Team All-Pro. The Colts Running Back was also awarded the Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year. But to top it all, Taylor was also given the Bert Bell Award, a special award given to the NFL Player of the Year.

Taylor's 2022 season was marred by injuries, and he was unable to finish the season on the field due to a high-ankle sprain. He then had offseason surgery on his ankle that forced him to sit out the early part of training camp for the 2023 season.

Jonathan Taylor requests trade

However, Taylor felt underpaid since he was still under his rookie contract. He eventually reported to camp, but then when the Colts didn't show enough interest in signing him to a new contract, Taylor formally made a trade request.

However, a month before the season was scheduled to start, a trade for Taylor seemed unlikely. Taylor then left Colts practices due to personal reasons, which of course prompted rumors of him using this to leverage a trade. This seemed more likely when the Colts reportedly gave Taylor permission to seek a trade. As this continues to play out, it could have big repercussions on Taylor's net worth depending on which market the Colts trade him to and if the team will sign him to the contract he desires.

Jonathan Taylor's endorsement income

With Taylor thriving in the NFL during his young career, his net worth is surely about to get bigger if he continues to improve his play. However, off the field, Taylor is already getting endorsements for his popularity in football.

One of his biggest endorsement deals has been with Toppers Pizza, which is considered to be one of the biggest predraft marketing deals in NFL history. Even before getting drafted into the NFL, Taylor agreed to a lifetime partnership deal with the pizza company which will allow him to own four franchises in Madison.

With the assistance of his marketing agency, Everett Sports Marketing, Taylor has also been inked as an endorser for other brands such as Under Armour, UW Credit Union, Campbell’s Soup, American Family Insurance, Fanatics, and Panini. He also has links with EA Sports, Comcast, Ascent Protein, and Bose.

For Taylor, he states that “Being able to communicate with my team about things I am passionate about and having them develop a strategic plan to identify what fits my personality allows me to enjoy working with these brands over having transactional relationships.”

The sky’s the limit for Taylor’s budding career in terms of football. And off the field, he’s also getting things done. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jonathan Taylor’s net worth in 2023?