The Denver Broncos have turned in their final Week 5 injury report, and it bears bad news. Running back Javonte Williams will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, according to Tom Pelissero. The Broncos will turn to Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin to handle the majority of touches out of the backfield. Williams is working through a quad injury he suffered in last week's comeback win against the Chicago Bears.

The 1-3 Broncos are in major need of a win against a weak opponent. The Jets are also 1-3 in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury. Williams was expected to be a game-time decision and evidently is not good enough to go today. Although his production hasn't been anything too special so far, Denver will miss Williams' presence. On 49 touches, the third-year back has picked up 189 scrimmage yards.

Williams missed most of the 2022 season after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 4. While his quad injury doesn't seem to be too serious, he certainly wants to get back to full strength as soon as possible after missing so much time a year ago.

Perine and McLaughlin have a tough matchup against a stout Jets defense. The Broncos may choose to lean heavily on the passing game if they struggle to get the ground game going against a stingy defensive front.

The Broncos managed to scrape together a win against the dreadful Bears in Week 4, but there have been very few bright spots in Denver so far this year. A Week 5 win would be huge for the team's momentum and also for its morale.