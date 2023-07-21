Russell Wilson has seemingly clapped back at rapper Future after he took a shot at the Broncos star quarterback and husband to his ex-fiancée, Ciara.

On July 14, Future released his latest single, “Turn Yo Clic Up.” The track featured Quavo and had one lyric that directly called out Wilson. “I got it out the field/f**k Russell,” he rapped. It wasn't the first time (nor will it likely be the last) that Future called out Wilson, but song lyrics are forever immortalized.

Wilson took to Instagram for his response. He posted a picture of him on a football field with Future Zahir — the son of Ciara and Future — with a caption that read, “Best part of the day #DadLife.”

Ciara was engaged to Future and the two were together from 2012-2014. They had Future Zahir in May 2014 but split up soon after. She then began dating Wilson in 2015 and they got married a year later. As a couple, Ciara and Wilson have two children — a daughter named Sienna and a son named Win.

Russell Wilson has been an NFL quarterback since being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft. He would play for them through the 2021 season, winning one Super Bowl and making it to another. Along the way, he racked up nine Pro Bowl selections and even made second-team All-Pro in 2019.

He was traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season and the team failed to meet expectations. The Broncos went 4-11 with Wilson under center in a season he threw just 16 touchdown passes. Sean Payton, Super Bowl-winning coach, joined the Broncos' coaching staff and will hope to bring Wilson and the team back to relevancy.