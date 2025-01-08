We've got the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills Wild Card Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs begin this weekend, with 12 teams set to face off in an effort to win the Super Bowl. The Broncos have made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, back when they won a Super Bowl. But the Bills are entering the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years. However, only one team can advance in pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy.

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills Wild Card Round Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Buffalo Bills will defeat the Denver Broncos 25-21 and advance to the Divisional Round. The Broncos nearly pulled off an upset, taking the lead twice throughout the contest. However, the Bills got their act together, scoring nine unanswered points in the fourth quarter en route to a victory.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 0 14 7 0 21 BAL 3 10 3 9 25

Both offenses got off to a slow start, but the Bills managed to score two field goals early on. But the defense helped them out with a 97 yard interception returned for a touchdown. Damar Hamlin got the pick, helping the Bills start the game 13-0.

However, Denver went on to score two unanswered touchdowns before the half, including a 62 yard TD reception from Troy Franklin. Courtland Sutton caught another score 14 seconds before the half expired to make it 14-13.

In the second half, Tyler Bass converted another FG for the Bills. However, the Broncos scored yet again as Bo Nix ran it in for six yards. Denver found themselves in the lead again.

The Bills' offense finally scored their first touchdown in the final quarter. Dalton Kincaid caught a six yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to help the Bills reclaim the lead. The team missed their two-point conversion, but it did not matter. After the Broncos punted the ball on the next drive, they never saw it again. The Bills ran the clock down to the last second before scoring another Field Goal.

With the win, the Bills advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. As the #2 seed, they're guaranteed not to play against the Chiefs, but could still face plenty of fierce competition along the way. Whether it's the Ravens, Texans (both of whom the Bills already lost to this year), Chargers, or Steelers, Buffalo won't have it easy. All that said, they have one of the best QBs in the league leading them forward.

Broncos vs. Bills Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

BUF – Tyler Bass, 23 Yd FG, 8:39 (BUF 3-0)

Second Quarter:

BUF – Tyler Bass, 48 Yd FG, 13:34 (BUF 6-0)

BUF – Damar Hamlin, returned interception 97 Yds (Tyler Bass kick), 8:34 (BUF 13-0)

DEN – Troy Franklin 62 Yd pass from Bo Nix (Will Lutz kick), 6:58 (BUF 13-7)

DEN – Courtland Sutton 14 Yd pass from Bo Nix (Will Lutz kick), 0:14 (DEN 14-13)

Third Quarter:

BUF – Tyler Bass, 44 Yd FG, 9:01 (BUF 16-14)

DEN – Bo Nix, 6 yd run (Will Lutz kick), 4:53 (DEN 21-16)

Fourth Quarter:

BUF – Dalton Kincaid 6 Yd pass from Josh Allen (two-point conversion failed) 11:21 (BUF 22-21)

BUF – Tyler Bass, 26 Yd FG, 0:00 (BUF 25-21)

Overall, that wraps up our Broncos vs. Bills Results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't often adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went has gone 187-85 since Week 1 of the Regular Season. We look forward to seeing how it will perform in the playoffs.

