For those picking up some major vibes between Brooke Burke and Derek Hough during their winning Dancing with the Stars season in 2008, you weren't wrong. Burke admitted the two became so close that she was tempted to have “a love affair” with Hough at the time.

Burke made the comments on fellow Dancing with the Stars alumni Cheryl Burke's podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans. Brooke told Cheryl on the podcast that when she first met Hough, “I just thought he was so young and green and safe. I had no idea he would be such a powerful, badass choreographer.”

At first, Burke admits, the two weren't “gelling,” so the producers of the show arranged a round of “valuable” couples' therapy sessions. After that, their relationship started to change, with Burke confessing she was “crushing on Derek.”

Brooke, who was married to actor David Charvet at the time, told Cheryl “had I not been married… I would have actually hoped we would have had a love affair … I don't think I've ever said that!”

Cheryl then chimed in that Hough apparently was also going on backstage about “how hot” his partner was.

“I would have had an affair with him,” Brooke repeated. “But listen, let me tell you why: You are intertwined with someone's body when you're not a dancer. There is no way that I have ever been so connected — besides with a lover or a husband — than I was with Derek.”

She continued, “And it's every single day. So for three months, you are in someone's arms. Why do you think people fall in love? You smell them, you feel them, you're breathing with them. It can be more intimate than making love in a bedroom — you're making love on a dance floor, you feel more connected.”

Brooke also added that, “If you have energy, you're doing this dance and you're in the rhythm, and then there's trust, then you're sharing fear, you're doing something you've never done. How many times do you go through an experience with someone where they're all you've got?”

Brooke also added that she'd only ever “had one experience with one person like that [outside the ballroom]. Life-changing.”

Although Brooke Burke has since divorced David Charvet, with whom she shares two children, David Hough recently got married to fellow former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Hayley Erbert. It seems hopes of a Burke-Hough courtship will have to be the stuff of fan fiction, or a perhaps a Dancing with the Stars-inspired romance novel.