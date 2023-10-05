Fans of Taylor Swift and “Dancing with the Stars” have something to look forward to as the show plans to dedicate a special week to the pop sensation's music, according to Billboard. Pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd spilled the exciting news during an interview with Billboard, saying, “We will be having a Taylor Swift week here.” Although she jokingly questioned if she was allowed to share the news, the announcement has generated buzz among viewers.

While Murgatroyd didn't reveal specific details about what to expect during this Taylor Swift-themed week, it's clear that Swift's extensive discography will provide plenty of options for creative dance performances.

This revelation was further teased by fellow pro-Artem Chigvintsev on the “Nikki & Brie Show” podcast, where he hinted at the Swift-inspired event. During the podcast, Chigvintsev's partner Charity Lawson expressed her excitement about the upcoming theme night. Although she admitted she's not a die-hard Swiftie, she's looking forward to it.

Intriguingly, former Bachelorette star Nikki Garcia shared that she had requested a Taylor Swift song for the first week of season 32 but was met with resistance. Chigvintsev began to comment on this, suggesting possible reasons for the rejection, but didn't elaborate.

Taylor Swift's connection to “Dancing with the Stars” goes back to her 2010 album, “Speak Now,” when she performed “Mine” on the show. She also treated fans to a throwback performance of her hit “White Horse” from the “Fearless” album.

While “Dancing with the Stars” has yet to officially confirm the Taylor Swift-themed week, fans can anticipate an exciting and unforgettable night of dance performances set to Swift's chart-topping hits.