Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have welcomed their first child to the world. Sims announced on Thursday that she gave birth to their son, Crew Sims Koepka, on July 27 at 5:50 p.m. ET. Brooks Koepka followed up Sims' Instagram post with a heartwarming message of his own.

Koepka shared a picture of himself, Sims and their newborn son on Thursday morning. The news comes 14 months after Koepka and Sims got married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka)

Sims chronicled her birth-giving experience in a series of posts on her Instagram story. Sims said that she went into labor shortly after Koepka walked into their house, six weeks ahead of her due date. The model and wife of the LIV Golf star said that their son is going to be in the NICU for a “little while longer,” though she stressed that Crew is off oxygen and breathing on his own.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He is meeting tiny milestones every day!” Sims wrote.

Sims also credit Koepka for providing support when she was in labor.

“I seriously have never seen or felt so much love and felt more like a team than I have with Brooks throughout all of this,” Sims wrote. “He is already such an amazing father and partner and I was so thankful he was home for this. Couldn't have done it without him.”

“He made me laugh when I needed to, cried with me, held me, did everything possible he could to help my healing in the hospital, and I'm just so grateful,” Sims added.